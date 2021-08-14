Rhea Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neha Kakkar: 4 Celebrity lockdown weddings that are here to take inspiration from

Rhea Kapoor is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in a private ceremony and we certainly can't keep calm. While we’re still gushing in the excitement for this wedding, let us have a look at more such celebrity weddings that took place during the pandemic.

It is raining weddings in Bollywood! After Varun Dhawan’s big wedding, it is Rhea Kapoor who is all set to get married amidst a pandemic. Rhea Kapoor will be marrying her longtime beau Karan Boolani. The wedding will be an intimate affair and Rhea will be getting married at her Juhu Bungalow in a private ceremony and will reportedly tie the knot with her beau today, August 14. Rhea has been dating Karan for the past 13 years. They both fell in love on the sets of Aisha (2010). Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director of the film.

In spite of the lockdown and the ongoing pandemic, there have been many celebrities who tied the knot. Have a look at some of the famous celebrity weddings that took place during the lockdown.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with Natasha Dalal at The Mansion House in Alibaug on January 24, 2021. They were initially set to get married in Phuket, Thailand, but due to the lockdown, they chose Alibaug as their wedding destination. They had an intimate wedding with a limited number of guests. The decor for the wedding included a combination of elegance and modernity. For the big day, Natasha wore a muted gold lehenga, while Varun adorned an ivory and gold sherwani.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Neha married Rohanpreet on October 24, 2020, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The duo had an elaborate wedding and sang songs for each other at different functions to express their love for each other. The wedding festivities were followed by a grand reception with their loved ones in Chandigarh.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony. The duo was surrounded only by their family members as it was an intimate affair. Their sangeet and wedding ceremony took place ​​​​on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai. The wedding was a blend of cultures and included rituals of Punjabi as well as Kashmiri traditions.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Known for films like Baahubali, Rana Daggubati tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020, in Hyderabad. The duo had a low-key affair that included only close family members and friends.

