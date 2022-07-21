Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal: 3 Reasons why Sagittarius and Libra make a compatible match

With the pandemic delaying their wedding plans, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been together for a while, were even planning to be married. The couple first connected while filming Fukrey (2013), dated for a while, and then, in December 2019, while on holiday in the Maldives, Fazal proposed to Chadha on her birthday. Richa has always expressed how Ali has been a very caring partner to her and that she feels like an equal in his presence. The two of them have had a really endearing love story. Because of how romantic the two of them are, many couples will undoubtedly get inspiration from them.

However, there are many factors at play when assessing love relationships and compatibility, and zodiac compatibility is one of them. Zodiac compatibility may help us to identify certain shared characteristics in your partner, but obviously it is not the only factor that can contribute to a successful relationship. Similar to this, the compatibility between Richa, a Sagittarius, and Faizal, a Libra, is influenced by their respective zodiac signs. These signs are among the most compatible couples in the zodiac.

Here are 3 reasons why Sagittarius and Libra make the most compatible match in a relationship.

1. They both share a strong mental connection

There is a dynamic link between the Fire and Air signs. Their strong and well-balanced mental connection is made possible by their passionate personalities. The long-term compatibility of this zodiac partnership is due to their intellectual, social, and appreciation of the better things in life.

2. They complement each other's level of fun and vibe

Sagittarius is the real deal when it comes to fun. The potential partner for Sags' humour and outrageous adventures is Libra; many an evening is spent drinking champagne, enjoying music, and chilling about on the couch doubled over with laughs. Both of them prioritise doing new things, and sharing life experiences can only enhance their relationship.

3. They both learn from each other’s experiences

Sagittarius and Libra are a natural fit. This zodiac couple would benefit from sharing knowledge about their shared hobbies. While Sagittarius is the intellectual of the zodiac, constantly posing difficult questions that nudge closer to the nature of existence, Libra has a propensity for all things artistically breath-taking. They properly support one another in their pursuit for a meaningful existence.

The fiery natures of both Libra and Sagittarius allow them to enjoy a stable and harmonious relationship. They complement each other perfectly as a result.

