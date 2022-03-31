Ring lights that will give you the perfect lighting for photography and videos

Now you do not have to worry about waiting for the perfect lighting! Being a fashion and beauty influencer is a major part of social media and a way for people to portray their creativity and talent. Ring lights will give you the best lighting at every time of the day. These are portable and easy to use and give you studio-like lighting without having to be in the studio.

Best ring lights:

Here we have a list of the best ring lights at the most affordable prices.

1. DIGITEK Professional Big LED Ring Light

This ring light is lightweight and portable and it can be mounted to an optional grip head or stand. In addition to the ring light you get an AC power cable, smartphone mount, hot shoe mount, carry bag and instruction manual. It features 240 pieces of LED bulbs in a special LED SMD design. The hot shoe holder can be used so that the phone or camera can be attached to the LED ring light firmly. The smartphone holder can rotate to 360 degrees. It also has button controls to adjust the intensity and the colour temperature.

Price: Rs.3499

2. DIGITEK Professional LED Ring Light

This is a 12-inch ring light featuring 120 LED bulbs, and three colour lighting modes. Each lighting mode has 10 adjustable brightness options to choose from with the colour temperature ranging from 3000K to 5000K. It’s a USB powered LED light so you can connect it to your phone, computer or laptop. This ring light is also said to conserve energy, and produce low heat output. In addition to the LED ring light you also get an adjustable 5 feet stand, and a mobile holder clip.

Price: Rs.1599

3. Osaka Big LED Ring Light

This ring light is 10 inches long and it comes with a nine feet stand. There are four buttons on the LED ring light that lets you turn on and off the lighting mode and adjust the brightness level. It has three lighting modes including white light, natural light and warm light. You can use it as the lighting in the studio and even for live streaming. The colour temperature of the LED ring light can be adjusted between 3400K to 5600K.

Price: Rs.1599

4. NEELTEX Professional Big LED Ring Light

This ring light is 10 inches long and comes bundled with a seven feet tripod stand. It features 10 levels of brightness and three-light tunes including warm, nature, and cold. It comes with a phone holder that can be positioned in two ways by keeping it in the middle of the ring light, and it’s also 360 degrees rotatable. You can control the ring lights with the IR remote control or through the knob of the stand.

Price: Rs.949

5. Tygot Portable LED Ring Light

This 10-inch LED ring light comes with a smartphone mount and hot shoe adapter so you can attach it to multiple devices. You can control the intensity, colour temperature of the LED ring light which has a dual colour temperature. It has three colour temperature modes including yellow, warm yellow and white. There are also multiple brightness adjustment levels. This ring light is suitable for not only indoor shoots but outdoor shoots as well.

Price: Rs.449

6. upReale Professional LED Ring Light

This ring light offers seven modes of lighting to choose from including night light mode, warm light mode, cold light mode and more. The LED ring light comes with a rotating 360 degrees phone holder as well as a retractable tripod. You can control the ring lights with an IR remote or using the knob on the stand. It works with most devices that have a USB port like laptops, power banks, PC and more.

Price: Rs.849

7. Mobilife Selfie Stick With Ring Light

This selfie stick is equipped with a ring light that has 3 colour modes,the 3 colour modes are warm light, cold light and natural light. This selfie stick with ring light is very suitable for selfie,vlogs, live streaming,youtube and makeup. The light has 56 pcs LED lamp beads and eye protection lamp shade,it can be adjusted to a very bright level and help you fill up the light and beautify your face.The light can protect your eyes, it can also be used as a table lamp and an outdoor lamp.

Price: Rs.1618

The main purpose of these ring lights is to cast light on the subject that helps reduce shadows in the face and also minimises blemishes. These ring lights are also not expensive and quite reasonable. So if you are a budding influencer, makeup artist or photographer, then it is high time you invest in a ring light.

