Romantic Bollywood songs you should listen to according to your zodiac sign

We listen to songs that we can relate to and feel connected to. Your zodiac sign can impact your taste in music. Here are the romantic songs you should listen to, as per your sun sign.

Music gives expression to feelings that sometimes we are not able to convey through words. It touches your heart, moves you, makes you imagine things that don’t exist in real life. It is beautiful how you are able to relate to certain songs, more than others. Our taste in music depends on our thinking and personality traits. And your sun sign has a lot to do with your personality.

Astrology often dictates how you behave or things you feel more inclined towards. It is the same with music. Certain songs might speak to you more than others. Today, we found the romantic song that best vibes with your sun sign.

Without further ado, here are the romantic songs that you should listen to, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries – Pehli Nazar Mein

People born under this sign fall in love very easily and don’t shy away from expressing their feelings. To them, love is magic and they strive to find someone who impresses them in the first meeting.

Taurus - Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass

They take their time to understand a person and evaluate if the relationship is worth it. They find solace in love and look for security in the relationship. This song perfectly describes how they always yearn for their partner once they fall in love.

Gemini - Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

Geminis don’t waste time before confessing their feelings. If they like someone, they will make sure the other knows. That is how this song explains their love for being verbal about their feelings without caring about the world.

Cancer – Kehdu Tumhe Ya Chup Rahu

Cancers fall in love quite often but they also feel uneasy in revealing how they feel. They want to express their feelings but don’t know how or if the person they like will accept them for who they are.

Leo - Mast Magan

They are fearless in love. If they fall in love, they make sure the whole world knows and that’s how they express their love for the other person.

Virgo - Haule Haule

They are slow to fall in love and prefer honesty and openness when in love. The song that best describes their personality in love is “Haule Haule” from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Libra – Ishq Bina

You love the idea of love. There is nothing more important to you than the person you love when you are in a relationship. “Ishq Bina” you feel that there is nothing exciting left in your life.

Scorpio – Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna

Scorpios are passionate, same goes when they are in love. They don’t open up easily to someone but once they do, they are everything to them. This song perfectly defines how Scorpios feel when they are in love.

Sagittarius – Mere Bina

They are a picky bunch of people but once they fall in love, they get all shy and child-like in front of their partner. Every part of their body screams they are in love once they find someone special. The song that describes how a Sagi feels in love is “Mere Bina.”

Capricorn - Pehla Nasha

For Capricorns, love is a serious matter and when they find their one and true love, they try their best to make it last forever. Which is why the song “Pehla Nasha” is perfect for them.

Aquarius – Enna Sona

When in love, Aquarians express themselves openly and want their partner to do the same. The song “Enna Sona” from the movie OK Jaanu expresses how their partner is the most important person to them.

Pisces – Mere Khwabo

They live in a dreamy world where they make their own fantasies rather than expressing their feelings to the one they like. The song “Mere Khwabo” from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is perfect for them.

