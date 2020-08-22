Roobaroo To Raabta: THIS is the Bollywood song related to your zodiac sign

Does music soothe your soul? If yes, then you are in the right place. Find out which Bollywood song you relate to most based on your zodiac sign.

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.” – Plato

Isn’t it fascinating how listening to a particular song can bring back a particular memory and make you feel blissful, gloomy or pumped up? It’s a known fact that listening to music can reduce anxiety and improve mood and overall well-being.

Bollywood has always been our confidante for putting our feelings into touching lyrics. We have listed down the Bollywood songs that match your spirit according to your zodiac sign.

Aries: Illhahi

Aries are courageous and adventure-seekers. They believe in exploring and wandering, and that’s why this is their spirit song.

Taurus: Dhadak

Taureans are reliable and die-hard romantics. They strongly believe in old-school romance, and that’s why this is their spirit song.

Gemini: Masakalli

Geminis are humorous and fun-loving personalities. They believe in leading a happy life, and that’s why this is their spirit song.

Cancer: Saathiyaa

Cancers are sensitive and gentle lovers with an optimistic attitude. They fall in love with their head-over-heels, and that’s why this is their spirit song.

Leo: Love You Zindagi

Leos are outgoing and adventurous. They enjoy their life to its fullest, and that’s why this is their spirit song.

Virgo: Khaabon Ke Parindey

Virgos are humorous and fun. They are independent, and that’s why this is their spirit song.

Libra: Raabta

The most romantic zodiac, Libras are gentle lovers with pure and pious love. They love like a child, and that’s why this is their spirit song.

Scorpio: Aafreen Aafreen

Scorpios are intense, smart and emotional. They love going towards extreme extents for their loved ones, and that’s why this is their spirit song.

Sagittarius: Roobaroo

Sagittarius are bombarded with energy. They love exploring new beginnings, and that’s why this is their spirit song.

Capricorn: Kal Ho Na Ho

Capricorns are grounded and straightforward. They believe in now-or-never, and that’s why this is their spirit song.

Aquarius: In Dino

Aquarians are unconventional and always believe in ‘the best is yet to come’, and that’s why this is their spirit song.

Pisces: Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le

Pisces are adorable and innocent. They focus on the brighter side of life, and that’s why this is their spirit song.

