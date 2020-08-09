RSV in Children: Signs, causes, treatment and prevention tips for THIS viral infection

RSV is a common viral infection in babies that causes breathing trouble and inflammation in the lungs. This virus is highly contagious and babies tend to get affected by it at least once. Read below.

RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus is a viral illness that causes breathing problems in children along with inflammation in lungs and pneumonia. This spreads when a baby comes to close contact with fluid from an infected person’s nose and mouth. If he touches a contaminated surface and then his eyes, mouth or nose, then also he will get affected with the virus. Inhaling droplets from an infected person’s sneeze or cough can also cause this problem.

Babies are at risk of having RSV when they are with other people who are affected by this virus. This may happen in persons of any age, but children are more prone to this. Older babies and adults with RSV tend to experience an episode of severe asthma. Premature babies, babies with weak hearts, lungs and immune systems are at great risk of getting affected by RSV.

What parents need to know about RSV?

Symptoms of RSV

Some of the most common symptoms of RSV are as follows:

1.Runny nose.

2.Fever

3.Cough

4.Short periods without breathing.

5.Trouble to drink, eat and swallow.

6.Wheezing.

7.Trouble in breathing.

8.Blue lips and fingertips.

Diagnosis of RSV in a child

Doctors first ask about recent symptoms that you are observing in your baby. Then he may ask about recent illness in your family to see if anyone has got affected by this virus. Physical exams and a swab test will also be done.

Treatment of RSV in children

The treatment of RSV is not done with antibiotics, rather it focuses more on easing the symptoms. Treatments are as follows:

Fluids: It’s very important for your child to take plenty of fluids regularly.

Oxygen: If necessary, extra oxygen is also provided to the little one through a mask, nasal prongs or oxygen tent.

Suctioning of mucus: This method is done to remove extra mucus from the lungs.

Bronchodilator medicines: These are used sometimes to open the airways.

Tube feeding: Due to this issue, often, babies often have trouble sucking and this is when they need tube feeding. In this process, a thin tube is put through his nose and down to the stomach and liquid nutrition is sent through it.

Mechanical ventilation: If things get worse, then babies are also put on a breathing machine or ventilator to normalise his breathing.

Antivirus: When children are severely infected then antiviral medicines might be given to them.

Severe complications from RSV

At higher risks, babies can have breathing illness and pneumonia. RSV is often linked to asthma later in childhood.

Prevention tips for RSV

You can protect your baby from getting affected by RSV with these prevention tips:

1. Breastfeeding in infant age.

2. Protect them from smoke.

3. Don’t let them go to other children during their first winter.

4. Keep them away from sick people.

When to call the doctor?

1. The symptoms are not improving

2.new symptoms are being shown.

Some important things to know about RSV

Keep these things in mind about RSV:

1.RSV is the major cause of respiratory illness in babies.

2. It’s highly contagious.

3. It mostly happens during the winter months.

4. Babies can easily be affected by RSV from parents and other adults.

5. You can talk to your doctor to give an injection of RSV antibodies to protect your baby.

6. Antibiotics are used as RSV is a virus.

7. Healthy kids can fight the RSV infection and it’s like the common cold for them.

8. Children with serious medical conditions need to be treated.

9. Most of the babies with RSV become alright with normal home-care.

10. Babies will get affected by RSV at least once when they are around 2 years of age.

Disclaimer: It’s always recommended consulting your doctor regarding RSV. Also Read: Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke in Children: Here's what parents need to know

Share your comment ×