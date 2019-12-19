Ryan Guan is the HIGHEST PAID YouTuber; Earns THIS outrageous amount in 2019

Ryan Guan is the highest-paid YouTuber of 2019 earning USD 26 million with 35 billion views on his videos.

YouTube is a great platform to showcase your talent. The YouTube stars are loved by their viewers. We never want to miss any updates from them. Their fans are always inquisitive to know about their lives.

It has recently revealed that 8-year-old Ryan Guan earned USD 26 million in 2019 from his YouTube channel. According to Forbes magazine, this made him the highest-paid YouTuber of this platform. In 2018 also he was the highest-paid YouTuber with USD 22 million.

Ryan Guan's parents launched his YouTube channel in 2015 when he was only three years old. Now, his channel has 22.9 million subscribers. The channel is named as Ryan's World, which was earlier known as Ryan Toys Review. It has numerous videos with the boy opening different boxes of toys and playing with them. Most of the videos on the channel have over one billion views and altogether the channel has 35 billion views since its creation.

Since Ryan has grown up, the channel has also made educational videos. Ryan's reviews on toys have influenced the toy industry at times by increasing their toys sales as well. In a toy fair of 2018, Kaji had announced his own line of toys naming the brand as Ryan's World. The toys are now available on online websites as well.

Ryan Kaji has crossed the channel 'Dude Perfect' when it comes to views and subscribers, according to Forbes. The latter came in the second position. The third place was occupied by Anastasia Radzinskaya from Russia, who has earned USD 18 million at the age of five.

Earlier, YouTube's parent company Google agreed to pay USD 170 million fine as FTC accused them of collecting personal data from the child users of YouTube without any permission. The accuser stated that Google collected data for advertisers to target the children.

Credits :livemint

Read More