Sagittarius to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs who are the most cunning and ungrateful roommates

Most of us have had roommates in college or even while stepping into the workforce. And everyone understands the need for roommates to be frugal as students or even young working professionals. But there are always some individuals who would be cunning enough to extort money from other roommates on false pretences. They would expect you to do your duties but slack when it comes to theirs and be the roommate from hell. Take a look at who these are-

Sagittarius

Sagittarius likes to split everything down the middle be it bills, food on your plate or even the rent. However, the only way they are pleased with their calculations is when their roommates give them a little something extra to make their day. Such thrifty Sagittarius seek thrills by having their roommate’s share of snacks or dinner sneakily from the fridge, or having their flatmates pay for all the groceries.

Scorpio

Scorpios are often lazy when it comes to household chores, but this is only because it suits them to be that way. They would happily let their flatmates do their laundry and avoid doing the dishes when it is their turn. These are the ones who would neglect their tasks until their vexed roommates did it for them.

Leo

Leo may be a lot of things, but they are cunning enough to always ensure they are getting a free meal from friends or roommates. They develop strong friendships only to ensure that they benefit from the bond in some way. Be it a flatmate who often pays for the ride to work or brings them dinner. The selfish tendencies of Leo are something you must watch out for.

Aries

Living with someone often means lending a helping hand and sharing duties. But Aries loves to do the bare minimum of what they are expected to do. They also hate it if their flatmates touch or use their belongings and often try to receive monetary compensation in devious ways to ensure they profit from any situation. They are not above lying to make this happen.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

