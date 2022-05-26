Sagittarius to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs who have a dark and disturbing web browsing history

Some people believe in being transparent about their thoughts and feelings, while others are more guarded about their emotions. At the same time, you would be surprised by how the seemingly innocent individuals in their day-to-day lives have a darker side. These star signs truly believe that certain aspects of their persona must be kept secret and hence, they are prone to clandestine searches late at night on the internet. So, see some zodiac signs who may shock you with their dark and disturbing web browsing history.

Cancer

A Cancer detests being unwell but they will do anything to feel pampered and mollycoddled by their partners. So, they often use the internet to search random symptoms they may suspect they are experiencing. Call them hypochondriacs or simply paranoid individuals, their web search history would often be a dark spiral of ailments and diseases that seem life threatening.

Sagittarius

This sign is ruled by their thoughts and when their mind takes them to a dark place, they too turn to the internet to search for the weirdest of things on the dark web. Most of Sagittarius individuals have an exceptional proclivity for software and coding and they can reach into the far corners of the internet to satisfy their curiosity about some frivolous things as well as some disturbing subjects.

Scorpio

A Scorpio may seem very well spoken and a gentleman but deep down, they are insecure individuals who are always suspicious of everyone they know. If you deep dive into their web search history, you will probably find them trying to dig up dirt on a co-worker, stalking an ex or even friends of a potential love match. Their stalker quotient is very high indeed.

Aries

When it comes to Aries, you must remember that the external perception of this fire sign rarely matches what they feel on the inside. Right from dubious thoughts to nefarious tendencies, they can surprise you with their web search history. Be it a secret fetish that you never thought them capable of having or even a secret sexual identity. An Aries is a dark horse.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

