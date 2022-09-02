Sagittarius to Capricorn: These Zodiac signs act prudish but have scandalous secrets

There is often a party pooper among a group of friends and also one person who is the life of the party. Similarly, most friend groups also have individuals who are prudish and feel as though they must not indulge in improper pranks or stop others from having their own fair share of fun because they do not wish to be besmirched by association. From Sagittarius to Capricorn, these Zodiac signs tend to act terribly prudish but have scandalous secrets themselves.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is one of the more unemotive signs of the zodiac. This is one of the reasons why people look up to them when it comes to taking practical advice that can be acted on. They separate emotions from decisions, but this is also why they cannot tolerate error in individuals. They severely scold their friends for any indiscretions and hold themselves on a moral high ground until the time they make a blunder themselves, which is when they keep it secret to save face.

Scorpio

A Scorpio adores being the centre of attention and has the desperate desire to be sought after for advice and wise counsel. The only reason why this Zodiac sign’s prudish behaviour is problematic is the fact that the chastise their friends for having a scandalous past. They are also easily offended or flabbergasted by improper talk; however, they do not hold themselves to the same high standards.

Capricorn

A Capricorn will manage to rally up a large group of friends wherever they go. They are social creatures who enjoy being liked by their co-workers or classmates. However, one of the reasons why they feel superior is that they have a prudish air about them as if they could do no wrong. They do not tolerate pranks or sexual innuendo from friends, but find that they allow themselves to enjoy it secretly.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

