Fidelity can be one of the most attractive traits in a man or a woman. But people who are in long-term relationships often forget this factor. Whether it is boredom or a stagnant relationship that ensures they indulge in many instances of casual flirtation, we may never know. But from Sagittarius to Capricorn, these Zodiac signs never stop flirting despite being in a relationship. Read on to know more about the modus operandi of the following star signs.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius derives a lot of their self-worth from the interest other individuals, co-workers and friends express in them. So, they find it hard to avoid casual flirting despite being in a relationship. Even though they may not take it to the next level, their face lights up when they know they are still coveted as a match. They see no problem getting to know the person who has a crush on them and most often, they do become close friends.

Scorpio

As one of the most unreadable star signs, the mysterious Scorpio is not above concealing their present relationship status to enchant a new lover. They would string along both ladies or gentlemen without any qualms until they decide which is the best fit for them. However, this isn’t fair to the other parties involved and more often than not, a romance with Scorpio leads to broken hearts all around.

Capricorn

As a star sign that is extremely curious by nature, this zodiac sign is extremely intrigued by the idea of a potential romance. So, even when they are in a committed relationship, if another party expresses interest in them, they pursue them relentlessly but fail to commit as they would like to retain their original relationship. This can be extremely confusing for the new individual and give them mixed signals.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

