Sagittarius to Gemini, Zodiac signs who are masters at sneaking in booze at any event

There is a myriad of ways in which we classify having a good time. While some find fulfilment in family outings, there are those who like to hang out with friends and watch a movie or go bowling. Some Zodiac signs seem to think that the only time they can have a good time is when they have a glass of booze in their hand. From Sagittarius to Gemini, see zodiac signs who are masters at sneaking in booze at any event.

Sagittarius

While they themselves may not drink too much, Sagittarius enjoys mischief to liven up the vibe of a party. Be it at a traditional party, wedding or even a school picnic, you can trust Sagittarius to spike the punch. So, if you catch them hovering over the container or juice for the party or even by the sherbet, watch out for they may have brought some of their own liqueur secretly to the venue with the plan to get everyone tipsy.

Capricorn

This zodiac sign is a bit more cautious than the feisty fire sign Sagittarius. For a Capricorn will want to over-indulge in complete secrecy. If you spot them sipping from a hip-flask, they may tell you it is medicine or simply water to hydrate, but do not be fooled for Capricorn may have brought their own choice of poison to the event.

Gemini

As a social individual, this air sign is the life of the party. Rather than focusing on having a good time themselves, they wish to ensure everyone is having a great time. They do not always have a healthy respect for organizational rules, which is why Gemini is usually the person who would sneak in a cocktail or a bottle of wine at a work seminar to get tipsy while chatting with their buddies in the back.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you. Furthermore, Alcohol is injurious to health. We don't encourage the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

