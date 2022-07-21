Sagittarius to Gemini, Zodiac signs who dislike little babies and find them a hindrance

We all have that one friend who disappears from your side even in a crowded mall the moment they spot a toddler. Such friends would happily spend hours of their time pulling the cheeks of their new little friend and conversing with them in an annoying baby voice. But not all zodiac signs have a tendency to bond with kids so instantly. In fact, some of them loathe tiny humans with a ferocity. From Sagittarius to Gemini, read about zodiac signs who dislike little babies and find them a hindrance.

Sagittarius

One of the star signs who have the least love for kids in general is a Sagittarius. They would refuse to babysit their cousins’ kids point blank and are often infamous as the grouchy uncles and aunts to kids in their neighborhood. With their own children, they like to have a schedule and encourage their children to adhere to strict rules around the house when it comes to study and playtime. While their parenting style is controversial, it is mainly designed to help Sagittarius maintain order in their life even after welcoming a child.

Leo

A Leo does not take to children too easily. They may get along with teenagers, but newborns are their Achilles heel. Even when it comes to parenthood, a Leo will enjoy certain moments of being a father or mother but there will be times when they wish they were enjoying the single life. They detest caring for others too deeply or having someone dependant on them, which is why they quickly tire of babies who they must constantly feed, burp or clothe as they babysit them.

Gemini

This zodiac sign feels less compassion towards others when they are perturbed or inconvenienced by them in any way. So, you can count on Gemini to be usually be the person who complains about the fussy baby next to them in a flight or train. They dread the mere idea of holding an infant or coddling her for they dislike little ones even when it is a baby in their own family. However, things are slightly different when they have their own child.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who NEVER reply on time and often ignore their lovers