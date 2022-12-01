SAGITTARIUS Horoscope Today, December 01, 2022

A stranger is soon about to arrive in your life towards whom you might feel attracted heavily. As a result, you would like to know that person closely, establishing a friendly relationship with them. In such a case, you're advised to take things at a slow pace rather than hurrying up to avoid any sort of complications. Avoid pushing over things too seriously in the office which can lead to stress, affecting your mental health. Relax and act smartly for achieving great results at the workplace.

All of a sudden, you'll want to be surrounded by people, preferably partying and mingling around. This will open you up, allowing you to meet new people and establish a relationship. During such an occasion, you're likely to meet someone with whom you might want to spend your entire life with. Have great conversations with them and analyze whether things can work in your favor or not.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your stars predict that it's going to be a great day for you career-wise. Nothing bad is expected to happen, affecting your lifestyle and positive approach. Rather, some new opportunities might be knocking on your doors soon to escalate in life. So, take decisions wisely.

Sagittarius Wealth Horoscope Today

Investing money in a fixed deposit or government schemes today might gain you good results in the future. This can prove to be a good source of stable returns which might encourage you for further investments. Also, if you're willing to invest money somewhere jointly with your partner, now is the right time.

Favourable Colours: Violet and Yellow

Favourable Numbers: 2 and 6

