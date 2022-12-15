SAGITTARIUS Horoscope Today, December 15, 2022

The day will bring several challenges for you which will test your patience to the full extent. These challenges may take a toll on your mental health drastically which you want to solve at the earliest. However, do not panic in such situations. Rather, deal with them carefully to eradicate such problems completely or for the current moment. When everything is done, you can consider spending time in solitude to get your thoughts in the right order. Health-wise, some minor health ailments can disturb you.

Love and conflict will be going hand in hand for you today. You will find your partner sharing opinions on things that you might have been dodging for a long time. You will appreciate their efforts which will make you feel special about yourself and them as well. There can be an argument between husband and wife which will be sorted soon.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

It’s going to be a tiring day for you, planning your coming days for a fruitful career. Though, it is advised that you should also live in the moment rather than always planning for your future. Those who are into start-ups will reach a new height today.

Sagittarius Wealth Horoscope Today

Your financial situation will be relatively stable today. If there’s no profit, then there will be no loss either that will keep things balanced. Also, the day doesn’t look like an ideal one for you to invest in the share market.

Favorable Colors: Magenta and Cream

Favorable Numbers: 4, 9, and 15

