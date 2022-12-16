SAGITTARIUS Horoscope Today, December 16, 2022

If you have been listening to your mind all this long, you can consider working today based on your intuitions as well. This will bring good fortune along with testing your new skills which you have recently polished and learned. Do not give up on any occasion and deal with the problems like a boss. Have faith in yourself through this phase as you’re going to be the one who’s going to take you out of difficult situations. On the health front, you need to take care of those who are suffering from any chronic disease in your family.

It’s going to be a wonderful day for those who are into each other completely, immensely driven by love. Spirited romance will be surrounding you and your partner today which will help you cherish some wonderful moments together. Singles may have to wait a bit longer to finally meet their soul mates.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

An employee might steal your idea or strategy today at the workplace which may leave you angry and stressed out. Consider bringing it to the notice of the higher authorities who can take the right decision on the same. However, ultimately, things will favor you only. Also, as compensation, you might be awarded some monetary gain today.

Sagittarius Wealth Horoscope Today

Your credit card and loan dues may bother you for the rest of the day today. If you’re not having enough money, you can make an EMI for those transactions so that you can pay the money back easily.

Favorable Colors: White and Cream

Favorable Numbers: 5, 8, and 15

