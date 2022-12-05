Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 5, 2022

Life will continue to remain the way it was. Though, you'll dig out several opportunities that will boost your lost courage and enthusiasm. Once again, you will be ready to reach any goal, achieving success while defeating the obstacles. Remember not to waste this energy and time as it can bless you with some positive outcomes, both personally and professionally. Also, you might need to consult your doctor today due to prolonged weakness and headache.

There are chances that things can get a bit rough today in your love life. Some heated discussions can ruin your mood which will not leave a good effect on your relationship. If things are rectified soon, you both might also think of getting separated. So, be wise while taking any decision.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Despite earning a handsome salary, you'll still be looking to gain more. Definitely, it's not about being greedy but you might want to achieve a particular target by a certain age as per your own opinion. As a result, you might end up investing in some stocks for a quick income. However, it's a risky thing that requires expertise.

Sagittarius Wealth Horoscope Today

Your financial condition is not either that great or that worst for today. Somewhere, you're standing at the middle line of financial stability. There will remain a good flow of income with limited or sometimes, increased sources of expenses. Despite that, things aren't going to bother you money-wise.

Favorable Colours: Red, Green, and Yellow

Favorable Numbers: 3, 5, 7 and 13

