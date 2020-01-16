Sagittarius Horoscope Today, January 16, 2020: Find out what's in store; See daily astrology prediction

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope, 16 January 2020: Find out your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day as per your zodiac sign.

Check out what the stars have in store for zodiac sign Sagittarius, January 16, 2020. Here's how the stars have aligned to send a message to you:

Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Sagittarius sign people might have to share the burden of a co-worker. An enhanced workload might irritate you. There will be encouraging developments on the financial front. Students may get some prize or a scholarship. You will emerge as a popular person who is liked by all. If your partner is upset with you, he/she will become normal. Your health requires serious care.

