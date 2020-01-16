Sagittarius Horoscope Today, January 16, 2020: Find out what's in store; See daily astrology prediction
Check out what the stars have in store for zodiac sign Sagittarius, January 16, 2020. Here's how the stars have aligned to send a message to you:
Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)
Sagittarius sign people might have to share the burden of a co-worker. An enhanced workload might irritate you. There will be encouraging developments on the financial front. Students may get some prize or a scholarship. You will emerge as a popular person who is liked by all. If your partner is upset with you, he/she will become normal. Your health requires serious care.
