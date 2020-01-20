Sagittarius Horoscope Today, January 20, 2020: Ups and downs in your marital life; Daily astrology prediction

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope, January 20, 2020: Find out your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day as per your zodiac sign.

There might be some hardships in store for Sagittarius. Read below to know more.

Sagittarius sign people will have to put in extra effort in their workplace. Do not start anything new. There will be some ups and downs in your marital life. You will have to face some difficulties on the financial front and face conflicts with your relatives. You must drive carefully as there are chances of getting injured.

