Sagittarius Horoscope Today, January 21, 2020: Will make error while handling cash; Daily astrology prediction

There might be some hardships in store for Sagittarius. Read below to know more.

Sagittarius sign people will have to work more than usual. You should begin any new project or business deal today. There will be some ups and downs in your personal life. You should try to remain calm and peaceful. You may pick up a conflict with a family member.  You are likely to make an error while handling money. Be careful. 

