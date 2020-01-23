Sagittarius Horoscope Today, January 23, 2020: Chances of a fight are high; See daily astrology prediction

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope, January 23, 2020: Find out your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day as per your zodiac sign.

There might be some hardships in store for Sagittarius. Read below to know more.

​Sagittarius sign people will have to lot of work today. They will remain very busy. You need to talk mindfully as well as peacefully while discussing sensitive issues with your partner and family members. The chances of a fight are very high so you must remain careful. There will be favourable situations for an inflow of money. Students will do all their work on time. You may suffer from indigestion.

