Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 26, 2022

Your connections seem to be going well today since you've worked hard to establish them and are determined to see them through. People who work in creative fields are more likely to be honoured for their accomplishments. You should take a little more care with your health today because you might be prone to becoming sick a lot.

Today, you and your family will learn something new. You will be able to perform exceptional deeds once you open out to your parents about something you have been holding onto for a very long time. Your ability to communicate peacefully with others will help you in this endeavour.

Career

Today, you should make an effort to uphold your morals and integrity. There's a chance someone is trying to deceive you. You could influence your supervisors with your intelligence and diligent work. You have a strong probability of receiving that long-awaited promotion.

Health

You'll be scrutinising minute particulars pertaining to your regular activities. These things will make you uneasy and stressed out. You may be able to prevent major illnesses from arising with a healthy diet and frequent exercise. Your physical and emotional health may benefit from yoga.

Love

You'll find that today is a really great day for dating. One of those days has come where you can really see how much love you have for your partner.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

