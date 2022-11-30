SAGITTARIUS Horoscope Today, November 30, 2022

You'll find a great sense of intuition within yourself today. The ability of yours to manifest things will eventually grow stronger with time, especially as the day progresses today. However, you need to work hard on your psychic abilities regularly to maintain the penetration of positivity in your life. Also, it's a great day today to spend time with your family and friends, reliving moments that you guys have spent together. Take proper care of your body and mind to stay fit and healthy, both physically and mentally.

You might see your efforts go in vain when it's about your relationship today. Despite your efforts, either you or your partner may find it difficult to manage the relationship. Thus, it is suggested to take out time for your relationship and analyze where things are going wrong to make it better. Else, a mutual separation in a healthy manner can be a wise and good option.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

It's going to be a difficult phase for you to work in an environment where your standards are not meeting your expectation. Due to this, you might half-heartedly be working on the projects just for the sake of completing them. Remember that you're capable of doing better than this. So, think wisely before making any decision.

Sagittarius Wealth Horoscope Today

Your disciplined lifestyle will ensure that a good balance is maintained between your income and expenses. There's no middle ground for you as per the stars which is why you'll either end up saving a good amount of money or expending the same, depending upon your decision. So, think twice before making a move.

Favorable Colours: Red and Black

Favorable Numbers: 6, 9, 23, and 29

Read : Horoscope Today, November 30, 2022