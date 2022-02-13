Sagittarius to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who are the most difficult to read

Ever wondered how it feels like to be sitting with a person you are unable to read? While you are trying your best to know them, it’s just simply impossible to know what’s going in their mind. Such people won’t allow you to enter their hearts and mind until and unless they want you to.

Here are a few zodiac signs who are the most difficult to read, according to astrology.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius is one of the hard-to-read people. They might not always show their true feelings. They might appear friendly on your face but deep down might be jealous of you. So, if you are with a Sagittarius, you must know that no matter how hard you try to read them, you can’t at any cost.

Aries

An Aries prefers to keep to themselves. They are one of the most difficult-to-read zodiac signs. They are tricky people to be with. If you want to read them, you might have to be really close to them. Otherwise, no matter how hard you try, you will return with nothing but disappointment.

Capricorn

Capricorns are also hard to read. They tend to switch colours and will not show their true ones unless they trust you completely. Capricorns may be out on a date and while you try hard to know them, they might take you for a ride. However, it might seem horrifying to ever trust a Capricorn, they are not always bad. It’s just their protective shield.

Leo

A Leo can be sweet as a dessert and bitter as a gourd depending on how you treat them. However, you will never be able to read them and analyse what’s going on in their mind. Their personality is multi-dimensional and it’s your behaviour that will trigger their ugly or sweet side. To sum it all, you should save yourself from the struggle of reading them because there’s nothing much that you will be able to find out.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

