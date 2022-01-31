Sagittarius to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who hate arguing

There are some people who believe in sticking to their views and argue about them until proven right. Then there are others who would simply prefer walking away from a situation than to argue about how and why they are right.

Being any of the two is okay. However, often, people who avoid arguments are thought of as people with a lack of opinions or facts. But this isn’t true in all cases.

Here is a list of zodiac signs who hate arguing, according to astrology.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius prefers silence over arguing with people who don’t have much knowledge about things. He or she hates it when people get into brawls just to prove their points. A Sagittarius will simply walk away from a situation when they sense an argument may arise, even if that comes with the cost of being called a coward.

Aries

An Aries also hate arguing, be it with friends or strangers. People with this zodiac sign stay away from situations where a conflict of ideologies or thinking may arise. They usually maintain their calm and are never agitated even if the other person is arguing for a wrong fact.

Libra

Libras hate arguing, too. But if it’s a matter of their dignity or something that might put others in danger they will argue about it otherwise, they will leave the conversation and walk away.

Leo

A Leo will hang his or her head on the wall instead of arguing with people. Leos know where they stand and they won’t waste their time in proving it to those who are already busy bringing them down. Leos will walk away or just laugh it off but will never get into arguments just for the sake of it. So, if you find a Leo arguing, there are chances that you might have touched a sensitive topic.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

