Sagittarius Personality Traits: 5 Secrets and characteristics about people with this zodiac sign

The rarest of the signs of the Zodiac, Sagittarius traits are unlike any other. They are wanderers with a carefree personality. Ruled by the mighty gas giant Jupiter, they are all about growth, abundance and mental expansion. They have strong personalities and do well in leadership roles. Born with the sign of an archer, Sagittarians are fortunate and righteous individuals. Their good fortune, on the other hand, can sometimes cause them to look down on others.

So, to give you a true understanding of what it actually takes to have that classic sag thing going on, we suggest you 5 ways to spot a true Sagittarius.

1. They are in love with their independence

When you learn that there is so much to do and explore in life, you want to experience it right away. Sagittarians love to be on the move and explore the world. But what really makes them different is they never take this freedom for granted. They are free spirits who love to learn about life and each day is an opportunity to discover something new. However, their obsession for freedom should not be mistaken with them being dishonest in a relationship. They are extreme loyal signs. You just have to let them feel their freedom.

2. They are crazy adventurous

A classic Sagittarius look at the world with colourful eyes. They are adventurous, risk-takers and easily adapt to change. Their ability to aim high, explore great depths, and always find the silver lining are just a few of the qualities that have earned them a reputation for being fearless and optimistic. Because they are ruled by Jupiter, and since we know the planet is all about vision, luck and big ideas, they are filled with endless energy.

3. They are honest souls

Sagittarius is one of the most honest of all the zodiac signs. When faced with situations where they must tell the honest truth, they never hold back. Lying is the last thing on their mind. While this is a wonderful trait to have, it can sometimes come across as harsh to others (which can backfire). This also makes them straight to the face. It’s admirable that these fire signs are committed to truth and honesty, however, their bluntness can easily hurt someone’s feelings.

4. They take their time to calm down

It’s easy to induce the feelings of a Sagi. These people hate when they are betrayed and lied to, so when mad, they act in strange ways. They have a temper and are pretty much quite sensitive towards feelings. However, they do realize their intensity of anger and hold their emotions and anger, while actually nobody is noticing. They often go into hiding concealing their emotions from the rest of the world. It takes them a while to calm down but they end up eventually forgiving a person.

5. They have love and empathy in abundance for others

Sagittarians are very compassionate and empathetic towards people. Their philosophical instincts allow them to see humanity in a different light. They are kind- hearted. They are the real empaths who take it all and feel the pain and understand others. They are very accepting for differences among people and they are going to love you for who you are no matter what. Due to this trait, they often like to keep themselves close no matter what differences they have for others in their heart and mind. This is also why it is one of the most accepting zodiacs out there.

Whether it's the middle of the day or 3 a.m. at night, they will always be available for you to listen to you when you need them the most. They are optimistic and good advisors. You can always depend on them to uplift your spirits on a rough day.

