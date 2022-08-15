From Sagittarius to Pisces: Here’s what the zodiac traits of India’s female freedom fighters say about them

Our 75th year of Independence is indeed a special one. Yet, while we celebrate our civil liberties and the freedoms we enjoy today, we forget to look back on the brave men and women whose sacrifices ushered in a new dawn for an independent India. Right from mapping the valor of Rani of Jhansi, to decoding the foresight of Madam Cama who first hoisted the tricolour on foreign land; an understanding of the zodiac signs that our nation’s leaders were born under could provide invaluable insight into their actions. So, right from Libra to Pisces, here’s what the zodiac traits of our female freedom fighters say about them.

Rani Lakshmibai- A Sagittarius

Born on 19 November 1828 under the star sign Sagittarius, Lakshmibai is widely known as the Rani of Jhansi. The queen who married Maharaja Gangadhar Rao was true to the nature of a Sagittarius, as she was tenacious, diligent and erudite. Like all Sagittarius natives, she had an aura of mystery about her and it may well be her conspirative traits that helped her helm the rebellion of 1857.

Madam Cama- A Libra

Bhikaiji Rustom Cama who is lovingly known as Madam Cama was born a Libran on 24 September 1861. Like most air signs, a Libra born on 24 September is exceptionally intelligent, well-spoken and has a curious mind. People born on this day also have a proclivity for research and a penchant for history. Undoubtedly, her zodiacal traits led her aided her quest as she appealed for India’s human rights. She was the first person to lift India’s flag in a foreign land in 1907, Stuttgart in Germany.

Sarojini Naidu- A Pisces

One of the most prominent female figures you think of while contemplating India’s struggle for freedom is Sarojini Naidu who was born 13 February 1879 under the star sign Pisces. As a water sign, Naidu was unusually empathetic and had an extraordinary desire to aid others in coming together to fight for the collective good. The fact that she was a part of the non-violence movement (after 1917) led by Gandhi plays into her nature as a sensitive soul who would mean no harm even to her oppressors.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who end long-term relationships to marry someone else