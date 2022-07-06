Sagittarius to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who are ice hearted and keep themselves emotionally absent

Owing up to our emotions and feelings is quite an overwhelming task for many. Everyone has their own way of dealing with emotional upheaval; some people might cry out loud, some people sob behind closed doors or under the sheet while some remain quite active and do not respond to emotional pieces of stuff that comes their way. Such people train their minds about how they should interpret emotive things and remain psychologically cold and unresponsive to any mayhem. These people are extremely low on the emotional quotient and they have completely chopped off the word sympathy from their dictionary. As per astrology, here are 4 zodiac signs who are ice hearted, less expressive and emotionally unavailable.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius are open-spirited people who adore wandering without any boundaries. And that is the reason why they always keep abiding by practicality and hide their sensitive side. These people do not want any kind of attachment to places, things and people who hold them back or tangle them into the thread of compassion since these people are too self-centred and just want to focus on their passion and ambition.

Aquarius

Being an air sign, an Aquarius is unconventional, uncontrollable and wild at heart. People with this zodiac sign are extremely talented and use their logical thinking to solve all their life woes. They completely eliminate their emotional side and stay away from stories that have emotional baggage associated with them since they feel extremely uncomfortable hearing painful stories.

Virgo

This Earth sign is analytical, strong and hard as earth. Virgo doesn’t like when someone controls them and therefore they train their mind to be always in control of them. People with this zodiac sign plan even the smallest of things and just want to focus on their career, goal and ambition which is why they always remain organised and concrete.

Taurus

Taurus does not like when someone interferes in their way. People with this zodiac sign are strong and stubborn and like things to be done in a certain way. They do not want to contemplate anyone’s perspective and stay rigid. As they are ambitious and materialistic, these people don’t have enough time to deal with anyone’s sentiments and can quickly move on from someone who comes in the way of their achievement.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

