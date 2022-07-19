Sagittarius to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who believe in casual dating

Is this person really into me or just looking for a fling? Aren’t these and many such questions come into mind when you start dating someone? While some people believe in the concept of serious relationships and the joy of companionship, some just crave physical lust and casual hook-ups. Such people are not very serious about commitments and are inclined towards it for the sole reason of physical intimacy. If you recently started dating someone and are just too curious to know what your partner will cherry-pick from love or lust, then hopping onto the cosmic hints will provide you with the utmost clarity. As per astrology, here are 4 zodiac signs who only believe in casual dating as compared to deep affection.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians always seek adventure in every aspect of life. These people are open-minded and they generally believe in casual and fun dating where they can quench their thirst. Being a fire sign, they are filled with passion and are known for their very flirty nature. They consider different varieties of fuels for the utmost satisfaction. Since they are wanderers, they do not want a partner who restricts their freedom and is much more contented with one-night stands or casual dating.

Scorpio

Scorpions are identified as the most dirty-minded and sensual beings. This water sign is the true definition of “sex is a physical need” and they never hesitate or think twice to connect with someone just to satisfy their longing bedroom desires. Emotional connection is not something they considered vital when it comes to relationships and they can get filthiest when it comes to making love. They are extremely selective and quite demanding in bed and can go to the extremes of breaking up if they are not getting proper satisfaction in bed from their partner.

Aries

When it comes to love or relationships, Aries never want to go the extra mile and doesn’t want to put in effort for their partners as the emotional connection has always stayed last on their list. People with this zodiac sign are known for the highest sex drive thus, if you expect a thread of emotional connection from an Arian, then they might disappoint you super soon as they are more into proving themselves as the most intense lovers rather than a person of deep affection or sentiments.

Taurus

Taureans fantasize about sexual affairs and once they are in a relationship they’d mostly run behind fulfilling their sexual fantasies instead of keeping things cosy and loving. Taurus-born people are all about different kinds of pleasure and are always ready to try new things in the bedroom, hence, involve themselves in casual dating or flings. They always keep the emotional rushes behind in a relationship as they have a high appetite for sex.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

