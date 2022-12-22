Sagittarius To Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Tend To Be The Messiest Roommates

Does your roommate often throw the wrappers around, or you’ve got a roomie who slam into random things every so often? Some people admire clean and organised surroundings, while some are pure chaos lovers. The latter ones are inherently clumsy and often crash into things, and rush to find their bearings as they literally live in a muddle. They despise the idea of arranging things or setting up their possessions systematically. We understand that living with a buddy who loves a gawky environment is quite overwhelming; therefore, we bring you a mini guide to the messiest zodiac signs on the zodiacal wheel.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians certainly tops this list because of their laid-back persona. These beings do not like to stay in the same place for a long time, and they are always on the lookout to change their dwelling to keep their oomph lively. So, they would choose chaos over synchronization. They often whack into things while performing their daily chores.

Libra

These proficient balancers seem like they loath the idea of cleanliness. Even if they try to keep the things in their designated place, their rushy demeanor makes them accidentally drop or break things. These beings are always low on courage when it comes to ship-shape their rooms.

Pisces

Pisces is yet another clumsy zodiac sign who has no problem living in chaos and disorder. Brimmed with creativity, Pisces-born people only care about showcasing their artistic side or getting things done. Working or staying in an untidy environment does not bother them at all.

Aquarius

Just like Pisces, Aquarians are all about achieving their goals, and even if they have to live in chaos for the same, they don’t seem to care at all. They hate the idea of getting up and putting effort into cleaning the surroundings, thus, linger to live in the mess.

The above-mentioned zodiac signs turn out to be the messiest roomies as they are lazy and hate investing their time in organizing the ambiance. Steer clear of these star signs if you embrace clean and hygienic environments.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you