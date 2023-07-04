Sagittarius to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Experts at Trying New Makeup Techniques

Some astrological signs are particularly driven, passionate, and devoted to the art of beauty or makeup. They will prioritize trying their hand at new cosmetic styles over a night out on the town and perhaps even enjoy practicing the latest trends to the hilt! They don't fit the conventional definition of edginess. Each of the looks they devise is effortlessly fashionable and sophisticated. For instance, they’d be happy to try a green shimmering eyeshadow, even if it is a significant departure from the traditional black or brown and looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous. They enjoy delicate, subtle things in life and spend their time planning stunning full-face makeup looks that amaze their friends. Take a look at who they are:

1. Cancer

Cancerians exude friendly and neighborly qualities such as empathy, approachability, and loyalty. They are the happy-go-lucky type of individuals who are well-rounded, steady, and fun-loving. They love to carry themselves stylishly and are into pragmatic and minimalist makeup looks. Combining a nude effect with a red lip is a timeless, tried-and-true technique that works well for them. They also love using the numerous makeup shades of the rainbow to fashion Halloween looks with an exaggerated guise. They do not follow any rules when it comes to makeup and tend to favor adaptable palettes in neutrals, pastels, and mauve. But when they dress themselves or their friends for festivities, they choose to feature shimmering tones and brilliant, bright themes to create a wow factor. Moreover, they like to have sky-high lashes with clump-free, water-proof products and stunning eye makeup as the crowning glory of their creations.

2. Leo

Leos are entertaining and endearing folks who believe their makeup is akin to artistry. They never look back on a poor style or look they execute, but believe that every attempt makes them better. This fervent zeal is wonderfully expressed in this sensual, all-out glam ensemble that they adore putting together. They enjoy having all eyes on them, which they will have with an airbrushed look over glass skin and dewy eyes. They are fascinated by the chance of choosing from a wide variety of eye-catching makeup colors and relish the opportunity to spice up any look for themed parties. Even though they appreciate simplicity, they like to add a touch of assertiveness to their appearance. Their ideal makeup includes neat eyebrows, wispy lashes, and a bit of bronzer on the cheek. They are often asked by their friends to dress them up and style them for occasions due to their knack for doing so splendidly.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarians are fearless, aggressive, and determined people who love to put their all into whatever they undertake. This fire sign opts for bold makeup styles with highlighters and sparkly eyeshadows to achieve a dramatic look. They often use lovely hues to match their mood and attire. They are into long-lasting, skin-friendly, and high-shine cosmetics that give people a juicy and lush appearance. They would dabble in contouring and team it with the smokey eye effect because they wish to execute techniques that will set them apart from the competition. After all, they are playful, chatty, and effervescent people who enjoy toying with products to create looks that reflect their gregarious nature.

Advertisement

4. Aries

Aries may be experiencing a storm in their thoughts, but on the outside, they will appear calm as the deep sea. They have a lively attitude and constantly seek new experiences and techniques to enhance their appearance. Their creative and artsy sides are both wonderfully captured by their use of cosmetics. The eyebrow and contour effect they put on may be just perfect, and the soft lip colors they try out only enhance their glam quotient. Above all, they seek the peace and solace that they get from practicing the latest cosmetic trends. They are experts at finding the right balance between being inspired and amorous. This makes their seductive makeup looks seem both fierce and delicate at the same time. The Ram’s beauty looks are finished with bare blush and fluttery lashes and oodles of shimmer.

Advertisement

The aforementioned astrological signs' makeup sense is not conventional in any way. They enjoy flouting the law and occasionally acting impulsively to experiment with stunning new techniques. They prefer to create their own routes and trends instead of imitating others.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.