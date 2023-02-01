Sagittarius to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Known as the Old School Romantics

In the era of hook-ups and casual dating, people who are old-school romantics are a true blessing. They value relationships and believe in formulating a sacred bond with their companion, and instead of jumping directly into the relationships, they love to take things gradually. Right from coffee dates to sending letters- they prefer to speak their love in the ancient language. Holding hands while looking deeply into the eyes of their partner is their longing as they believe in sweeping their partner off their feet. Their old soul can only be satisfied with a surreal novel-like romance.

Here check out the list of zodiac signs who adore old-world romance.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarians are known as the free soul until they find their real one. Once people with this zodiac sign fall in love, they become super romantic and abide by the old-world charm. For them, casual dating is a big no since they are ever-ready to wait for their one and only. Commitment holds an extremely different meaning for them.

2. Capricorn

Also known as the hopeless romantics on the zodiacal wheel, Capricorns believe in lifelong love and companionship. Falling in profound love passionately is what the Capricorn souls long for. From cheesy dates to dinners- people with this zodiac sign admire to make their relationship starry instead of taking it on the track of vulgarity.

3. Pisces

Known as the born romantics of the zodiacs, Pisces natives are super emotional and sentimental beings who savor traditional romance and enjoy the gradual process of falling in love as compared to rushing into the threads of commitment. A super quixotic and long-term commitment is what they also crave.

4. Cancer

This water sign takes extra time and makes special efforts to enter into a relationship. For them, flings are unexciting as their heart is usually set on romantic relationships. They believe in sending cheesy texts and letters to their close ones and strive hard to make the process super quixotic.

Some zodiac signs avoid committing too fast since they cherish those old-style cute moments. For them, the process of getting to know each other is super exciting since they live by the idea of being a lovey-dovey couple.