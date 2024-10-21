Sagittarius to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac Signs with a Passion for Retro Style And Antique Décor

The love for exquisite apparel has charmed many people across the globe. Yet, individuals born under a few zodiac signs take the cake when it comes to sourcing chic clothing and décor pieces from vintage stores. They never accumulate too many new outfits and are always keen on giving pre-loved goods a second chance.

Their love for sustainable fashion is one of the reasons why they adore vintage attire and furnishings. They like the idea of owning pre-loved ensembles in denim and leather, as they know that many fabrics tend to look even better with age. Having said that, they have a penchant for acquiring retro outfits and décor items to style their home. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Aries

Aries natives like to creatively upcycle old furniture to ensure it never goes out of vogue. They are also enchanted by the prospect of many antique styles that are no longer sold or available in upmarket stores. So, they like to source them from antique shops and put together furnishings that are unique to their home.

Moreover, many of these fire signs are often looking for cost-effective ways to upgrade their wardrobe. Hence, they opt for retro clothing as it is typically less expensive than designer apparel. Aries also don vintage clothing to embrace the trends and apparel of eras gone by. They may even collect it for passing down to their kids as the value of certain pieces may grow over the years.

Virgo

This sign often thinks about quitting fast fashion to invest in vintage apparel. These conscientious individuals look for a way to practice sustainability in fashion. So, opting for antique apparel and décor is their path to championing eco-friendliness. They often tell their buddies that recycling and reusing used old apparel helps reduce carbon emissions while conserving water, energy, and other resources.

Hence, the concept of doing good while styling themselves appeals to this earth sign immensely. Furthermore, they like that it keeps more clothing out of landfills and decreases manual labor, where people face unfavorable working conditions and poor pay. Instead, by acquiring retro outfits, Virgo likes knowing that their choices build a better tomorrow for everyone worldwide.

Capricorn

Capricorns wish to forge a more in-depth connection with history via outfits. They think that vintage clothes are a fantastic way to pay tribute to the past era. Wearing unique pieces allows them to feel more linked to people from the previous decades, allowing them to be a time traveler and create their own narrative.

They also choose to match antique furnishings with more recent ones in their drawing room or boudoir to give their residence a modish vibe. Indeed, they like flocking to stores with retro dresses or decor as it ensures a distinct design and superior quality.

Sagittarius

When purchasing vintage furnishings, hats, or coats, Archers (the symbol of Sagittarius) know that they don't have to forgo style. After all, Sagittarius natives are enchanted by the fact that retro pieces allow them to create a one-of-a-kind appearance, pushing self-expression to a whole new level. They like knowing they won't have to worry about wearing the same ensemble as someone else.

The natives of this fire sign are also cautious about their savings. So, when they source pre-owned couches or Victorian tables from an antique store, they'll be able to save a great deal of money and this cheers them up. So, whether they revamp their wardrobe or renovate their home, they mostly shop from thrift stores for antique items.

Above all, the aforementioned star signs like to pay homage to different eras via vintage clothes and furniture. The cherry on the cake is that their furniture or apparel will always stand out because it’s exceedingly rare and one-of-a-kind.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

