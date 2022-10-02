Sagittarius to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who always get chronically behind their schedule

While some people always plan for things, get organised and do pieces of stuff on time, some always stay messy and clumsy and therefore get late for whatever things they perform or strategize. These people survive in the mess, stay jittery and keep on bashing and messing things on a regular basis. Some people chose their environment to be chaotic and wherever they go, they only leave a string of clumsiness. Though these beings are quite good at planning, their everyday errands remain disaster-prone and remain perplexed while trying to find their bearings, consequently, becoming habitual of unpunctuality and remaining behind schedule. Astrology says there are varied signs who are a pro at running late. Here is a list of zodiac signs that always lag behind time. Sagittarius

Sagittarians are like free birds. They never think of schedules and even if they curate a plan, they never swear by it and as a result, get late for whatever they do. Moreover, as these beings love to adore adventures, this keeps them always on their toes and that is why they usually fall and knock things over on a regular basis. Sagittarius-born people are carefree and they never bother performing any task on time.

Scorpio Scorpios are filled with chaos and disorder! Though these beings are smart and intelligent, they stay far away from punctuality. In order to embrace their creativeness, they always juggle multiple things which create clutter in their life and therefore, they get habitual of getting late.

Aries Ruled by the element of fire, Aries-born people are always high on temper and end up messing things which is mostly the reason behind their unpunctuality. These beings devote too much time to cleaning their messes since they don’t want a spot on their personality. People with this zodiac sign can easily deny their wrong things in the face of others just to gain those words of praise or appreciation.