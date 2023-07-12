Sagittarius to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Always Ace Their First Dates And Score a Second

Some star signs are the epitome of charm and grace when they’re on a first date. They have a habit of putting their best foot forward by showing interest in what their crush says and being attentive. Their sole goal is to truly create a meaningful connection, and the purity of their intent tends to appeal to their boo. They avoid dwelling on negative topics or complaining about things but behave in a courteous manner. Above all, they stay positive and vow to be authentic to themselves when they head out for a romantic outing with someone they’ve come to adore. Take a look at who they are:

Politeness and good manners go a long way on a first date. And Leos are the epitome of courteousness and respect, along with being mindful of their conduct. As much as Leo loves to talk about themselves, they do their best to show genuine interest in their crush when they’re together. They keep the conversation balanced by avoiding dominating the tête-à-tête. And if their boo seems uncomfortable discussing certain topics or in making physical contact, Leos abandon the issue and adjust their behavior accordingly. They engage in active listening and display curiosity about their partner’s interests. This fire sign’s ability to ask open-ended questions lets their boo animatedly share their thoughts and stories. The conversation flows naturally, and the two tend to find common topics to discuss. This makes people think they have a lifetime of conversations to have with the Lion. Hence, they are likely to score a second date.

This earth sign knows that the most important thing is to be themselves and have a gala time getting to know their date. So, when planning an evening, they opt for a location where both of them can feel merry and have the opportunity to engage in dialog. This could be a casual café, a park, or a cozy restaurant—somewhere that allows the two lovebirds to connect happily. The Sea-goat is particularly respectful of their date's personal boundaries. They pay attention to their verbal and non-verbal cues to put them at ease. Ultimately, Capricorn knows that to get a second chance, they must end the date gracefully. So, towards the conclusion of the evening, they ask if their boo had a good time and would like to see them again. And no matter what they answer, they express their interest and gratitude for the experience. This lets their date know they enjoyed their company and are keen on continuing the connection.

Cancerians are likely to be excited ahead of their date, and as thorough planners, they list out all the places where they could go. Crabs prepare for the outing by keeping their own mood light and fun so they can be good company for their mate. They see a first date as an opportunity to enjoy each other's company, so they incorporate some lightheartedness and humor into the conversation. By choosing thrilling activities like visiting a theme park or a planetarium, they create an enjoyable atmosphere that can make it easy to break the ice. They focus on laughing together and find moments of shared bliss. One of the reasons why people love Cancerians is because they understand the importance of consent and are respectful of their date’s boundaries. This is likely to make people ask them out again.

Advertisement

Sometimes, an Archer may practice good table manners if they're dining out at a fancy eatery. They do their best to be attentive to their date's needs and food preferences. But above all, Sagittarius believes that arriving on time or a few minutes early demonstrates respect for their potential partner’s time. It also shows that they're enthusiastic about meeting them and helps create a stress-free atmosphere where they don't have to rush. They know that a great start to the afternoon would be to put away their phone and minimize distractions during the date. They give their potential bae their undivided attention by being fully present in the moment whenever they meet. This along with their customary offering of a curio or chocolates makes their boo feel valued and appreciated. More often than not, the person does want to date Sagittarius later in the same week.

These star signs don't put too much pressure on creating the perfect experience for their crush. Instead, they focus on building a genuine connection and having a good time together, which makes the other person want to see them again!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Here's The Truth About Capricorn Man and Cancer Woman Compatibility

Understanding the compatibility between a Sagittarius Man and a Capricorn Woman

Advertisement

Here's The Truth About Capricorn Man and Cancer Woman Compatibility