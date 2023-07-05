Sagittarius to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Open Their Homes to Their Kids' Friends for Play Dates

The natives of some star signs tend to believe that playdates provide their children with the vital opportunity to learn how to engage with others while also exploring activities they may have been hesitant to do on their own. Hence, they are delighted by the chance to schedule their toddler's interaction with a young friend or two. They’d plan some enjoyable activities in addition to ensuring that their baby is well-rested and fed before their buddies come over. They would also swiftly remove any household objects that could endanger the kids’ safety and even ask the visiting child’s parent if there's any food preference they can adhere to. So, take a look at the astrological signs who are eager to welcome their little one’s besties in their home:

1. Libra

Libra parents are thrilled to arrange for their pre-teen’s pals to come over to hang out. Before the playdate, they’re even open to meeting the guardians of their child's friends. They like to be acquainted with one another as well as discuss any expectations they may have ahead of time. Libra also goes out of their way to plan the afternoon by setting some basic rules. This is to ensure that the youngsters are aware of what is expected of them, which helps exclude any uncertainty or unwanted behavioral surprises. This air sign may ask them for simple things like respecting everyone’s toys and possessions, not hitting or biting each other, and no name-calling. They may also come up with a few approved foods for playtime with the other parents ahead of time. When they are hosting a play session outdoors, Libras ascertain that they can provide a sufficient play area for the children prior to the start of the afternoon.

2. Leo

In Leo's mind, playdates are a merry and effective approach for their young ones to improve social skills. So, they do their best to guarantee that their toddler’s hangouts are joyful. They research numerous suitable activities for children where everyone can have fun without going into trouble or getting harmed. If their scheduled activity falls through, these fire signs always ensure they have a few backup plans. From board games to twisters, play dough, or even arts and crafts, they prepare it all. Rather than sitting back and watching the kids play, Leos like to be present and willing to participate in the activities. They also like to keep an eye on the tiny tots in case help is needed or things go out of hand. They further know that it can be enjoyable for youngsters when their parents like playing, so Lions deem it a good idea to host games from time to time.

3. Virgo

Virgo knows that nothing ruins a playdate more than a grumpy, exhausted child. So, before their ward’s friends come over, Virgo makes sure their toddler has gotten plenty of rest and eaten a nutritious lunch. They keep an upbeat attitude to enable children to be in a good mood and have enough energy to spend their time with their pals. They also whip up elaborate snacks and beverages after checking for any potential allergies in the young guests. They are quite strict about restricting sugary foods, as they are not the ideal option for nibbles. But they provide healthy treats and drinks for the kids to keep them happy and hydrated throughout the afternoon. They also make sure that playdates are extensive enough for the tiny tots to enjoy themselves, but not so long that they get overstimulated or exhausted!

Advertisement

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarians consider it critical to select a buddy for their baby who is compatible with their youngster. If their toddler is shy, they may wish to pair them with a calmer peer. And if the apple of their eye enjoys running and being active, Sagittarius would deem a friend who likes to spend time outside as a fantastic fit. This fire sign is well aware that some children engage better with certain peers over others, which is why they go out of their way to set up playdates for them. They encourage their kids to experiment with new things and make a play area for the young guests visiting their abode.

When children play together, they are more likely to come across activities and surroundings they have never encountered before when they were lonesome. Therefore, the aforementioned star signs would also enjoy taking their child to someone else's house for a playdate!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Here's The Truth About Pisces Man and Capricorn Woman Compatibility

11 Mistakes Scorpio Women Tend to Make in Relationships

Advertisement

6 Ways to make a Cancerian miss you badly