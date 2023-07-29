Sagittarius to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship with Their Cousins Is as Close as Siblings

It is often said that blood is thicker than water, and that is precisely how the natives of some zodiac signs feel about their extended clan. These individuals are patient and open-minded souls. They cherish the unique bond they share with their cousins because they believe that a positive and supportive relationship with relatives can lead to a lifelong source of joy and support. These star signs are often as thick as thieves with their cousins and busy doing a world of mischief. Their shared memories make them as close as biological brothers and sisters. Take a look at who they are:

Geminis are often sociable, curious, and enjoy connecting with others. They might find it easier to build friendships with their cousins due to their outgoing and adaptable nature. Often, their parents involve cousins in their life and encourage Gemini to share their experiences with them. This inclusiveness can help relatives feel connected to this air sign and their journey. As they grow up, Gemini loves participating in family traditions and events together. They take holidays together during childhood and even study for summer school, which helps maintain a positive connection. These air signs show that they can be relied upon and trusted. They love their cousins just like siblings and keep any promises made. These shared experiences can strengthen their bond with their uncle or aunt’s kids and foster a sense of belonging. Their cousins know that they can always count on Gemini to be dependable and never betray their trust.

Libras value harmony and close connections. These air signs tend to be open-minded and value their relationships with others. They may actively seek to form connections with their cousins and soon get on like a house on fire. They easily see eye to eye with their cousins and love them like siblings with whom they can discuss ideas and share secrets. They are together through thick and thin. Moreover, they have a blast celebrating each other's birthdays, achievements, and important milestones. Libra knows that acknowledging these moments reinforces their close-knit bond and makes their cousins feel valued. Furthermore, if misunderstandings or conflicts occur, this air sign is willing to forgive and let go of past grievances. They know that holding onto negative feelings can get in the way of their kinship.

Leos are generally warm-hearted souls who appreciate being in the spotlight. They may view their cousins as people cut from the same cloth making them more expressive and affectionate toward them. From an early age, their parents teach them to treat their cousins with respect and kindness. This fire sign firmly believes that everyone is unique and has their perspectives and experiences. So, they’re always empathetic and have no sibling rivalry with their cousins. They show genuine interest in their lives, achievements, and challenges. Be it a bully at school who their cousin has tackled or a tournament they’ve lost, Lions provide a listening ear during difficult times. Moreover, Leos offer their support and are there to celebrate their successes. They are thrilled to discover shared interests and hobbies. In fact, if they live close to relatives, Leos like engaging in activities they both enjoy, as it strengthens their bond with their flesh and blood.

Sagittarians are known for their adventurous and independent nature. They might connect well with cousins who share similar interests and are open to exploring the world together. These Archers make an effort to score some quality time with cousins. Whether it's attending family gatherings, organizing outings, or simply catching up over coffee, spending time together allows them to bond and create lasting memories. Even if they happen to reside in different states or cities, Sagittarians would stay in touch through calls, texts, or social media. They believe that regular communication shows how much they value the relationship and helps them stay updated with each other's lives. Moreover, these fire signs know that disagreements are natural in any relationship. So, if conflicts arise, Sagittarians try to address them calmly and constructively. They put their heads together with their uncle and aunt’s children to avoid holding grudges and work towards finding a resolution just as siblings would do.

While it's essential to be close to your extended family, one must respect their boundaries and personal space. After all, everyone needs their time alone or with other friends and family members. You must also keep in mind that building a strong relationship takes time and effort from both parties.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

