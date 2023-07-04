Sagittarius to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Have Good Dinner Time Rules for Their Children

Most parents are likely to acknowledge that mealtimes with young children can be difficult. After all, toddlers are hardly aware of table manners and sometimes tend to be picky eaters, which can put a roadblock in the laid-back family dinner. Therefore, a few star signs design their own suppertime rules unique to their clan to facilitate easy dining. These help the kids stay healthy with nutritious food and still behave in a gentle way that lets the other people around the house enjoy the feast together. Take a look at who they are:

1. Aquarius

Aquarius takes great pride in their little ones and believes their children should acquire etiquette and follow basic dinnertime guidelines when they have visitors over to dine. So, they teach them to make courteous requests and rejections for requesting and declining dishes. They ensure the tiny tots use words like please, thank you, and no thanks to express their choices verbally. Many of these air signs explain to their child the significance of using the right spoons, salad forks, and other cutlery to discern the proper suppertime decorum. Their pre-teen may require some hands-on coaching and gentle reminders at the table, but with time, they acquire all the right manners, like politely dabbing their mouth and keeping their fingers and hands clean. Even as unruly teenagers, Aquarius’ offspring always ask for things, whether they eat at home or a restaurant. This air sign desires their brood to give the impression of polite young ladies and gentlemen when they sit down for a family meal.

2. Leo

Fun-loving Leos are the first to reiterate the notion that mealtime regulations do not have to be burdensome or harmful for youngsters. On the opposite, they can be jovial little traditions that can be enjoyable to learn. Leos like to be prim and proper when they’re surrounded by polite company. They don’t consider talking while chewing food with an open mouth a good habit. So, they simply request that their little ones eat well before speaking and patiently wait for them to respond. They also set rules where family members must remain seated at the table until dismissed. They think it is beneficial to encourage their youngsters to wait for others to complete eating. Of course, they are realistic about how long kids should sit at the table while others dine. They are considerate parents who know their children should not be forced to sit for over a 30-minute dinner.

3. Sagittarius

This fire sign wants their toddlers to consume a balanced diet and be in the pink of health. They also want confirmation that their efforts in the kitchen don’t go completely in vain. Hence, Sagittarians devise special methods to raise youngsters who are not picky eaters at dinnertime. Their suppertime rules include offering kids mealtime options within limits. They believe this encourages them to develop good eating habits for their household. When choosing this approach, these parents let kids make a selection by asking them whether they’d rather have curry or chicken tacos. They may even offer rice and veggies or a spaghetti dish. When cooking, Sagittarians take their child's preferences into account but once it is prepared, there is no other choice for the little ones. They leave no way to forego lunch in favor of a pizza later.

4. Pisces

Pisces adore the concept of big family dinners with lots of plates around the table. Their nifty suppertime rules revolve around family-style feeding. If their child has finished the meal, Pisces would ask them to stay seated at the table until fellow diners are ready to leave. They are encouraged to engage in conversation and then ask to be excused after a decent amount of time. They relish the chance of teaching their progeny rudimentary manners that allows them to govern themselves while also giving the message that they are fit and happy youngsters.

The aforementioned zodiac signs seem to love the opportunity to equip children with the skills they need to eat politely wherever they are. They also have endless patience as they encourage their ward to follow the suppertime rules they’ve put in place.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

