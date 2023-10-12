Sagittarius to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Straightforward

Having a straightforward approach helps provide people clarity and opens doorways for a smoother flow of communication between individuals without leaving any room for diplomacy. That’s why, a few zodiac signs prefer being straightforward because it helps them have a realistic outlook on things in life and situations. These individuals fear that concealing thoughts and facts concerning an individual’s persona would make way for unseen grudges to creep in. Moreover, they wish to be devoid of any pinching regrets of not saying certain things at the right time or the right place. They always prefer to have straight-faced bilateral, blunt communications because of a fear of ultimately paving the way for miscommunications and alterations in existing facts. Straightforwardness provides them the courage to bring things into the limelight and enables them to speak up for things that they believe are not falling in place. They also see it as the most useful way of building credibility in people's eyes.

Scroll away to know who they are :

Sagittarians are natural seekers; their keen-to-unwind spirit inert within their personalities makes it hard for them to drag themselves through long podcasting conversations. Honesty, sincerity, and trustworthiness remain the stalwart traits in their personality. Although being blunt sometimes may pose a double-edged sword, they manage to stand out of the crowd because of this upfront nature. Just like its representative, the Archer, Sagittarians hit the bull’s eye when it comes to delivering speeches or speaking about a cause through their social media handles; these folks always stand up for something they strongly believe in.

Ruled by the warrior planet Mars, Arians vouch for the principle, “Tell it like it is.” Aries do not prefer to fall asleep with their mind clogged up with thoughts of regret. They may end up saying things in the heat of the moment but they do not hurt people intentionally. Furthermore, they know how to take the lead and initiate people into opening up rather than keeping things under wraps. Lastly, Aries tend to be supremely ambitious people, so they choose to keep communication short and crisp. They do not wish to make any room for unnecessary nuances; hence, they prefer to present an unadulterated version of feedback on people and situations. They might not always lead the pack, but they will always give the necessary instructions and influence people due to their energetic approach.

Shying away from honest trials and assessments isn’t a part of the Goat’s personality. Governed by the disciplinarian planet Saturn, Capricorns tend to foresee the larger picture much in advance. They also set high standards for themselves and their team members. Moreover, their inborn expertise in self-control enables them to strike the iron at the right place when it is hot. Their objective and specific approach makes them value efficiency and delivers unbiased views on situations and things. It also provides them with clarity in their thought process by eliminating unnecessary baggage. In addition, they are concentrated and highly focused individuals. Hence, they do not believe in showing false hopes to provide temporary fallacies for a person's ego appeasement.

Scorpios do not prefer presenting a rosy version of the existing picture. In addition, they expect honesty from people in their vicinity and believe the only way to procure it is by being honest themselves. They are extremely comfortable in their skin and do not get influenced by other people’s receptiveness or thoughts easily. Though their feedback may sting a bit sometimes, it works as a bitter medicine overwhelming at first but beneficial in the long run. Like its ruling element water, Scorpions believe in providing transparency to their loved ones and for the ones they care for to cater to their personal growth. Since they have the ability to sense through white lies, they do not practice the same as well just for the sake of being “good” in people's eyes.

Being straightforward is a remarkable way for these zodiacs to be able to liberate themselves from mental baggage. Also, it is important to understand the intention behind these zodiac signs is not to hurt people or make them feel low about themselves; they wish well for people around them and prefer to present a clear picture to help people work on themselves better rather than a hazy rosy vision of altered facts.

