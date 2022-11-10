Sagittarius to Taurus: 5 Zodiac Signs whose First Relationships Never Work Out

Call it the game of destiny or their own ice-hearted personality- some people are unwilling to make their first relationship work! Though the initial relationship is quite special for everyone as it is filled with excitement, childlike emotions and even springs butterflies in the belly, for some, it gives rise to insecurities, bring forth their stubbornness and consequently, their commitment shatter in smithereens. From the difference in persona to not the alienation of stars, there could be plenty of reasons that can break the delicate thread of first love while making both partner end up sobbing. As per astrology, 5 zodiac signs are terrible at maintaining their first love affair. Taking cosmic hints about such personalities can save you both from frustration and an unhappy relationship. Here is a list of 5 zodiac signs who are unable to uphold their young love and always end up in tears in their first relationships. 1. Sagittarius

Sagittarians are free-spirited souls who do not want to entangle themselves in the thread of emotional clutter. And due to this reason, they are unwilling to provide emotional security to their partner, as a result, end up in a break-up too soon. Moreover, Sagittarius-born people are extremely self-centred because of their adventurous persona and ambitions which restrict them to share their feelings and emotions with their partner, cut their ties with their first lover super quickly.

2. Aquarius Though Aquarians are unconventional and rebellious, they start perceiving matters of the heart through logical and rational thinking and end up being aloof. They can easily dump the emotional baggage of their partner and even if they are being asked for advice, their witty brains only allow them to give logical answers which take their partner away emotionally.

3. Scorpio Being a water sign, Scorpions are ruled by intense and passionate emotions. They get attached to someone super quickly which usually turns on their jealous and insecure nature. Moreover, they won’t be direct with their emotions and rather taunt their partner for their wronging. They can get extremely manipulative and ice-hearted and go to any lengths to make you pay for the hurt you cause them, all of which takes a toll on their first relationships while making them cry.