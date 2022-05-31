Sagittarius to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who cruelly mock people who are in love with them

Some people go all their lives without getting that dreamy proposal. While there are others who are inundated with love confessions in the form of letters, in person proposals and even messages. But the one thing that one must be sure to do is turn down a hopeful heart with grace. Yet, many star signs like Sagittarius and Virgo do the opposite by cruelly mocking people who are in love with them. Here’s an insight into zodiac such signs and why they do so.

Sagittarius

When a Sagittarius gets a love confession from someone they may not even like, they are immensely flattered. Some of them then wish to show off the extra attention they are getting as a way to stroke their ego. Hence, they take advantage of the person’s feelings by asking them to help them with work, errands and other tasks while enjoying the attention.

Virgo

A Virgo may enjoy being in the spotlight for their work or even for being a great friend. But they detest unwelcome advances from people who they have no feelings for. Many of them lack tact when it comes to discouraging a hopeful lover, so they resort to cruelly mocking their feelings or publicly shaming them for the proposal.

Libra

While some star signs have mastered the art of flirting and dating, an air sign like Libra hasn’t in most cases. So, when someone professes their love to them, they often feel cornered and lash out. Rather than gently helping the person move on, they would make cruel remarks against them that hurt the individual deeply.

Aries

Some people see love as their greatest strength, but Aries is a fire sign who views one-sided love as a weakness. So, when a person offers them their heart at a time when Aries does not reciprocate those feelings, Aries tends to mock the individual. Be it to their face or among their friend circle, Aries says unkind things that can be heart-breaking to the individual.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

