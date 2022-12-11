Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope, December 12 to December 18, 2022

Finance: This can be a good week for getting a raise, getting money and finalizing property deals. There are strong chances of success and financial benefits for the people working in the field of research.

Positive: Stop worrying and keep your faith in the right time of your life.

Love: If you want to express your feelings then avoid doing so after Wednesday as your luck will not be in your favor. Love may cause conflict among coworkers.

Business: Poor communication may increase the burden. Running a family business can be very challenging.

Education: You may need to spend more time and demonstrate your knowledge. You must also be able to manage your time effectively. It may be difficult for you to concentrate on studies. Your gurus can help you move forward.

Health: Regular check-ups are advised to detect any changes in your health. Take the necessary steps early to keep your stress under control. Long term, limit your salt intake. You must continue to exercise.

