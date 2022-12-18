Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope, December 19 to December 25, 2022
Gear up for the week by reading the weekly predictions for all zodiac signs.
Positive: Ganesha says what you desire is drawn to you! Relax. This week is for you to let loose and not worry about any consequences.
Finance: Although you may have a strong income stream this week, you should expect to incur unnecessary expenses. The second half of the week may be more relaxing. You have a strong desire to socialize.
Love: There may be some conflicts in a relationship as a result of not giving space, but try not to become involved in any conflicts with your partner. On the first level, give the relationship precedence.
Business: On the business front, you might obtain a fantastic opportunity. All you have to do now is stay focused and optimistic.
Education: This is an excellent time in your life to develop your core knowledge in all areas of life. Take this week to learn instead of reaching out to prospects.
Health: This week could be ideal for your health. You will understand what it feels like to relax, eat & sleep with ease and how well your health is when you do that.
