Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope, December 26, 2022 to January 01, 2023

Finance : When assisting another person financially, it is important to use prudence. Some of you might be stressed out because of the amount of money you owe in student loans or on your house.

Positive : Ganesha says never give up. Storms don't typically last forever, but they tend to make people stronger.

Love: You would be able to flawlessly fulfill all of your marital commitments if God were to provide you with his blessings. If you and your partner have ever disagreed, this presents a wonderful opportunity to settle it amicably.

Business: When it comes to business, this is the perfect moment to give a better job and offer some serious thought before dismissing it if you receive one in the future.

Education: You will need to have a strong desire to increase the amount you know. This week is going to be the most productive one for education and learning.

Health: You have an abundance of energy, which will allow you to finish the task at hand in a short amount of time.