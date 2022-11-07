Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope, November 7 to November 13, 2022

Finance: This week is also expected to bring a major financial disagreement between you and your siblings. Money may be spent due to the illness of family members.

Positive: Your desires are being drawn to you! relax. If any family or paternal-related issue is going on, then try to solve it through mutual harmony. You will definitely get successful. Your dominance and dominance will remain in both social and business places. You will be able to get your work done under any circumstances.

Love: Parents of a married couple with young children may be concerned about them. If you are unsure about your current job, your family can point you in the right direction. Do not let the situation of importance come into married life. And take proper care of each other's feelings.

Business: To advance in your career, you make deliberate decisions after consulting with your mentors. Do not take interest in any kind of illegal work in the workplace. Because a situation like defamation or penalty is being created.

Education: A rational discussion with your parents about the subjects you want to study and your academic plans may prevent unnecessary arguments.

Health: Because of your high energy and low-stress level, you may be able to spend some active time with friends. If you maintain a healthy routine and diet, you should have plenty of energy.