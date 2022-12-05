Sagittarius Weekly Love, Business, Education, Health and Finance Horoscope, December 5 to December 11, 2022

Positive: You may be determined and tenacious in the pursuit of your goal, pushing others to their limits.

Love: Your giving and caring disposition are accountable for your good family experiences. A close relationship with your family may supply the affection and attention you want.

Business: You may have an excellent opportunity to demonstrate your abilities. Take advantage of the new opportunity before it is too late.

Education: This is the week to enroll in any further classes because your education will help you in many aspects of your life.

Health: The work is also well-balanced, and it offers a stress-free working environment. You may be able to balance your personal and healthy life while retaining excellent health.

