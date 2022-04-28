Saturn Transit in Aquarius 2022: Here’s how it will impact zodiac signs like Aries, Leo, Taurus

In Vedic Astrology, Saturn has been regarded as the lord who gives results as per deeds to everyone without any partiality. Saturn will be moving from its own sign, i.e., Capricorn, to Aquarius, also ruled by itself, on April 29, 2022. Aquarius is also believed to be co-ruled by Uranus as per modern thoughts. The co-ruler of Aquarius, Uranus, is considered an “awakener”, and this stay of Saturn in Aquarius will prove to be an eye-opener for humankind to reflect on one’s actions and deeds.

The initial 2-3 weeks of this transit of Saturn to Aquarius will see its conjunction with Mars. This movement of Saturn is certainly going to create changes in the life of all the people. Let us peep into the impact of this transit on each zodiac sign, says Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist.

Aries

Lucky for the people born in this sign. Saturn is moving to the house of gains and aspirations in your sign. So, a good time full of luck and prosperity. As it is, Karma pays; it’s the time for you to enjoy the fruits of your work. People doing the job would be seeing a hike in your salary and promotion. Businessmen will be introduced to numerous opportunities and shall start new ventures. A good time to earn a lot of money. A good time to save for the future. Freshers have a favourable time to find a job or start a business. A good time for the government employees as they might get honour and respect from their authorities. It is advisable to take care and avoid overthinking, taking unnecessary stress, or being feared. Time to take extra care of your children. A time to increase your happiness and socialise and make new friends. You would be a workaholic, but you would strike a balance between work and socialise.

Taurus

A time for the people to do Karma. A time of good opportunities in your professional life. Some of you may get a job, or some may get the job of your dreams. Those in the job will get a promotion. Your bond with your colleagues will improve, and your responsibilities will increase. A time to take care of the disagreement with your bosses. So be patient and accept the orders is preferable for you. People in business will be able to expand their business. Some unwanted expenses may trouble you. But this time would teach you to keep a balance between your expenses and income. A good time to resolve the old grudges that you might be caring for a long period of time. Feet or knee pain or backache would be your primary health concerns. Any disorder in sleep might lead to discomfort. Children may have certain misunderstandings with their parents or with other family members. Married people might have certain arguments with their partners.

Gemini

The long wait for much of your work to be completed has come. You would be calm during the time. But stop arguing with your boss or senior. At this time, you need to be calm and control your anger and impulsiveness. A time for the businessmen to stay away from any kind of arguments as this may lead to loss. No high increase in income would be there. A time to take care of health. You may be affected by some kind of prolonged or incurable disease. So, any health ailments should not be neglected, and proper consultation should be taken from the doctor without any delay. Some delayed results may frustrate you. This frustration might lead to some kind of argument with your parents or siblings. This stress may create mental tension at home. So, to avoid stress and control frustration, you might try to learn and practice alternative therapies like meditation and yoga.

Cancer

People working in the field of medical innovations or research-based work etc., might be able to find the right path for their work. There might be chances that your colleagues may conspire against you. So be patient to face the new challenges and focus on your work and avid expectations. Do not feel dejected, and keep working towards your goals.

Businessmen may have some arguments with their partners, and that may affect their productivity. Financial losses may have to be faced by some and so avoid any kind of investment. Married couples may face uncertainties in their relationship. But later on, the issues will get resolved. People who are looking for a suitable mate may not be able to find them. Health concerns regarding the throat, ear, or eyes. Stress should not overpower you, and try having a good time with your children.

Leo

Patience is the keyword for the people. There are chances that many of you may not attain success, or there may be a delay in your work. So, be self-confident and avoid mental stress and self-doubts. Businessmen may have some differences with their partners. But you will benefit from your partner’s advice. Control of anger should be there to avoid hasty decisions that may lead to financial losses. Avoid legal cases and do not get involved in any kind of speculative business.

Students preparing for competitive exams would get good results. Married couples may have a fight over petty things, and mental stress may be there in their relationship. Some of you may be lucky enough to get a partner. Your parent’s or your partner’s health may be an area of concern.

Virgo

A year ahead will make you competitive and make you real winners in most cases. Competitiveness is to be faced by many of you. Be strong enough to do your work at the office yourself instead of depending on your colleagues. Some may have to face differences in the office. A good time for the ones who are planning to change their job. Unnecessary expenditures may trouble you. But it is better to plan your budget instead of borrowing money. Married couples might face certain difficulties in physical pleasures.

People in love may face certain problems, so spend quality time with your partner. Some students may face obstacles in their studies while the ones preparing for the competitive exams would be successful. Avoid rash driving and be careful about your health. Some of you may face issues related to your feet or back, and others may be troubled by some prolonged disease.

Libra

A good lucky time has come for you. Financial gains would be there. Be careful about the expenses. People searching for a new job will find one. Multiple sources of earning would be there for the businessmen. But you will never trust your partner blindly. Health would be fine, but you need to take care of your partner’s health as there might be some kind of distress. The issues in the relationship will get resolved, and you might gain because of your life partner.

A good time for the people in love. Happiness would even come from your mother’s side. Students who are planning to move out of their native place to study would be lucky enough to get admission to their preferred college. Relations with your elder brother may deteriorate. Pregnant women need to be careful. Mental and intellectual stress may trouble you.

Scorpio

There are chances that some may have a quarrel with their brother over property, and that may lead to mental stress. Some may not be able to fulfil their responsibilities towards their parents. Issues may arise with parents due to different ideologies. It is time to remain calm and quiet and avoid dominating behaviour. At the office, a promotion is waiting for you. Some may have differences with their bosses. But in arguments with your partner, you will come out as a winner.

A time of hard work for the businessmen to gain more profit. In case of any sort of case already going on in the court, you will emerge victorious and financial gains would be there. A loan can be taken for the immediate renovation of the house. Those looking for a job will get one through exams or interviews. A stressful situation at home might lead to your distress. Avoid rash driving as this may cause an accident. Overthinking and sleep orders may cause health issues.

Sagittarius

Luck with hard work and skill is the turn due to the movement. There would be an increase in property. People in business and especially in property business will get less profit than expected. People in the job may have issues with their bosses. It is advisable to be calm and accept the orders of your bosses. A good time for the people interested in research work. Good financial gains. Many of you may invest in property or would invest in savings.

Some of your money may be invested in journeys or travels. Trouble in your feet or issues related to backache may be the reason for concern. The health of your father or kids may need your attention. Keep a balance between time for your kids, your partner, and your work. Stop taking your decisions and consider the suggestions given by others.

Capricorn

Increase in income. Be careful about your reputation and status. A difference might be created between you and either your colleagues or your social friend circle. A good people for the people working in the office. The businessmen would expand their business. Those involved in the property business will gain a lot of profit in selling or buying the property. Newsreaders and politicians need to be careful in proving their ability. Good time to earn money and accumulate wealth. Your wish of buying a house or a vehicle will get fulfilled.

Burning issues or constipation problems may be faced. Try to consume simple food and avoid fast or oily food. Your mother’s health may be an area of concern. Your arrogance and bitter speech need to be controlled. There can be an ideological difference between you and your family. Be soft-spoken and listen to others carefully.

Aquarius

A healthy relationship will exist for married couples. Understanding between you and your wife would increase. Those doing a job will get new projects or environmental projects. Hard work of the past would pay you results. A battle to be fought, and then the results will be gained. Work should be your motto, and great results will be achieved. People working in global companies would have a good reputation and would earn incentives and favours. Businessmen will increase their business on their strength. Financially you may have good earnings or benefits through foreign sources in your life.

Unnecessary expensive expenditure may lead to distress among your wife or partner, and this may cause a loss in business. Your feelings may be hurt when someone else takes the credit for your hard work. Overstress, fear, and overthinking may create an effect on your health, and that may lead to disturbance in sleeping patterns. Let not stress rule you. It may affect your decision-making ability and may make you feel isolated. So, it is best to interact with others. There are chances that you may suffer from ear, throat, eye, nose, etc., problems.

Pisces

People dealing with foreign markets will earn profits. As per the movement of Saturn, it is shown that the people in jobs would be changing their job. There would be a handsome increase in your pay. Businessmen need to be careful in taking decisions so that good benefits can be achieved. You would be socially active, and that would make many useful connections. Expenses would go high. So, try to avoid unnecessary expenses. There may be chances that your fixed deposits may be used.

Avoid being trapped in any lawsuit. You may be lazy during this time. This may lead to dissatisfaction among you and your partner. Even this laziness may not let you have a good time with your family. Any sort of argument about finance may lead to unrest in the family. Your arrogant speech may make things worse. Your relationship with your elder sibling will improve, and you may get financial benefits or assistance from them. There are chances that any sad unpleasant event may happen in the family. A time to be patient and be self-disciplined as you may have to face failures, interruptions, and delays. A time to take care of your as well as your family member’s health.

