Savvy tips to help men bond with their father in law

Most men find it a daunting prospect to spend much time with their father-in-law. Yet it is one relationship that will probably last a lifetime. Hence, it would be wise to work on building a strong bond with your in-laws. When the wedding planning commences, you will have ample opportunity to spend time with your future bride’s father. This gives you the perfect chance to closely scrutinise his likes, dislikes and hobbies so you can get better acquainted with him. We now bring you a few tips that can help strengthen the relationship between the two of you.

Offer your assistance in household tasks

While long conversations between two men may get awkward at some point, you may have a better time bonding if you share a household duty. So, the next time you spot your future father-in-law hanging up a painting, weeding the garden or cleaning the car, just offer to help him. Silently working away at an odd job can do wonders to ensure you share a companionable and comfortable silence. You can also use this opportunity to make small talk.

Plan activities together that he will enjoy

If your father-in-law is hard to read, then all you have to do is probe his daughter about all the things he likes. Be it an evening of barbeque in his backyard or his penchant for vintage automobiles, you can have your partner reveal all the cherished hobbies of your father-in-law. Next, suggest a hangout with him where you shall spend a happy hour or two talking about cars, or grilling some meat together. Such shared experiences will help you bond.

Remember his birthday and anniversary

The easiest way to ensure someone thinks kindly of you is to always remember their special days. Be it a birthday or wedding anniversary, being the first person to extend your wishes to your father-in-law will work wonders in making you his favorite son-in-law. You can also send across thoughtful presents that you’ve picked out based on things you know your future dad enjoys. This could be anything from a bottle of his favorite whiskey or a book on gardening you know he’s been hoping to get his hands on.

While your father-in-law may seem hard to please at first, you must understand that he probably just feels protective of his daughter. Nevertheless, accepting you in the family fold is the next step, so use these tips to build a strong foundation of friendship with your future father-in-law.

