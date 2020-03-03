Schools in Bihar to start a panel for students to report sexual harassment; Read Details

There will be a panel in each school of Bihar to help the students to report any sexual harassment case they have faced.

Kids safety in school is one of the prime concerns in India. Now, schools in Bihar have started a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cell. In this cell, students can talk about any kind of sexual harassment that they have to face. The Bihar Education Project Council has decided to start this cell from this academic session in every government-run schools in the state.



The students can complain in this cell about the harassment they have dealt with. They will be provided with a helpline number as well and the POSCO cell in each school will be controlled by the principal of the school. This cell will initially be started in secondary and higher secondary schools. The members of POSCO cell will be a male teacher, a female teacher, a non-teaching staff and two students. Later, this project will be headed towards forming the cell in primary schools as well.



There would be a complaint box in the school's premises where students can put their complaints. After receiving a complaint, the school authority has to inform about it to the local police station. Apart from this, the POSCO cell will also arrange campaigns to make the students aware about good and bad touch, sexual harassment and cybersecurity as well. This great initiative of protecting the school kids has highly been praised. People now hope that other states of India will also take this initiative to prevent children from the sexual offence.

