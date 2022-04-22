From Scorpio to Aquarius: The 4 most cynical zodiac signs

Cynicism is frequently associated with wickedness and hatred. Cynics appear to be devoid of emotions, warmth, or empathy. They have the ability to laugh at anything and attack you directly without asking any questions. Sometimes voluntarily, sometimes out of sheer embarrassment. However, in certain circumstances, cynicism is utilised to better conceal a certain sensitivity that these signs regard as a weakness.

Here we bring you the 4 most cynical signs of the zodiac.

1. Scorpio

Scorpios are one of the most cynical signs in the zodiac. One of their defining characteristics is their natural distrust of people. Ruled by Pluto, the planet of secrets and taboos, this makes them acutely aware of the darker side of life, as well as smart enough to maintain their guard at all times. This fixed water sign feels deeply but wants to keep their emotions to themselves.

2. Capricorn

Capricorns are so practical in all aspects of life that they can feel disillusioned and gloomy about everything. On a sentimental level, Capricorns are sensitive or even frail beings who are terrified of being disappointed and abandoned behind their hard-shell armor. They will then develop a certain level of creativity to protect themselves against potential disappointments, such as those they may have experienced in the past.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius' bright and friendly appearance conceals a cynical side that can swiftly irritate. If you have the misfortune to annoy them, they will not hesitate to return the favour. Sagittarius will attack you subtly and will want to disagree with you only to upset you, even if they are incorrect.

4. Aquarius

As the zodiac's activists, they are well aware of the world's self-serving selfishness, and they are committed to moving society forward for this same reason. While these daydreamers have little trouble conjuring up great dreams of a better tomorrow, they struggle to live in and enjoy the present. They can also rapidly get disillusioned when present structures and systems aren't working for the welfare of society and the sheer magnitude of the problems that need to be fixed can swiftly overwhelm them.

Don't be alarmed if your sign appears on this list. Except for the stars, there are several elements that contribute to cynicism. It's just a genetic propensity. You could be a compassionate and kind person, for all we know!

